FAKE NEWS: Abu Ali Express has said the reports circulating that the Houthis have ceased their attacks on the shipping lanes in the Red Sea is fake news and the Houthi military spokesman hasn’t released a statement since November 3. How disappointing.

According to Arab twitter feeds, the Yemenite Houthis declared on Wednesday morning, “Our operation in the international waters were for defensive purposes only, and we announce an immediate ceasefire.”

BREAKING: First Wicket Down !!! Houthis say “our operation in the international waters were for defensive purposes only, and we announce an immediate ceasefire”

Trump is already bringing peace to the world.. ? pic.twitter.com/ZzAzolrp6W — Pratheesh Viswanath (@pratheesh_Hind) November 6, 2024

• المتحدث باسم الحوثيين: عملياتنا في المياه الدولية كانت دفاعية بحتة، ونعلن إيقافها بشكل نهائي pic.twitter.com/Hd9xQfb5S2 — الدفاع العربي Defense Arab (@defensearab) November 6, 2024

In October, US B-2 bombers targeted weapons storage sites in regions of Yemen under Houthi control. These airstrikes highlighted the increasing engagement of the United States in Yemen, following the Houthis’ assaults on Israel and ships in the Red Sea, which they claim are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians facing siege after the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

But last Monday, the US admitted it failed to stop the Houthis, who after the B-2 attacks went on to target another ship flying a UK flag.

This could mean that the reason the Houthis have decided to walk off the warpath was all about Donald J. Trump being elected and their certainty that if he punished them, it would hurt badly.

Some folks don’t have to do anything to get results.

It was a fun report while it lasted.

