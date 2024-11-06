Photo Credit: canva.com

In late October, during a CNN town hall appearance, when she was asked if she thought former President Donald Trump was a fascist, Vice President Kamala Harris said, “Yes, I do.”

The AP offered its readers an explanation about “What is fascism,” saying it is an authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement, often associated with the far right and characterized by a dictatorial leader who uses military forces to help suppress political and civil opposition.

The AP noted that the term is being used loosely by the left and the right to describe their opponents, as in the case of the government’s draconian measures during the Corona pandemic. But the most important element of fascism, other than its hate of minorities and love of dark uniforms, is the fascist regime’s dependence on continued wars to galvanize and unite the populace. But unlike every other US president in this century, President Trump abhorred war and believed in his “art of the deal” to resolve international conflicts.

TRUMP AND ISRAEL

A second Trump term could lead to strong security support for Israel, a tough stance against Iran, and a push to expand normalization agreements with additional Arab countries. Trump is proud of his Abraham Accords that facilitated diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries.

Trump’s first term brought about significant pro-Israel decisions, such as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and withdrawing the US from the nuclear agreement with Iran – all of which strengthened Trump’s relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and provided Israel with diplomatic support.

Trump’s re-election could change the military and political support Israel receives in its fight against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah on its northern border. Trump is expected to continue his hardline stance on Iran and tighten sanctions, which could put additional pressure on Hezbollah’s patrons in Tehran, but President Trump may also demand that Israel act more independently in terms of managing its security. The Biden administration endowed Israel with close to $20 billion following October 7, and although the money and military equipment came with many strings attached, paying its own way may be a huge burden on the country’s contracting economy.

END THE UKRAINE WAR

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto welcomed Trump’s victory Wednesday morning and said his election increased the chances for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

“Politics is a field that requires experience. During Donald Trump’s first presidency, Hungarian-US political relations reached their peak, with dialogue and negotiation at the forefront in addressing conflicts that threaten global security. The decision by US voters gives us great hope that Hungarian-American political cooperation will resume, as we share similar views on peace, illegal immigration, and family protection. There is also a greater chance than ever that, after almost a thousand days, peace will finally return to Ukraine!” the foreign minister posted on his Facebook page.

