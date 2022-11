Photo Credit: Sara Wander

No, it’s not the Rebbe in that photo in front of 770, but they certainly have the same Geulah-oriented mission. Josh Wander is wandering the Jewish Diaspora this week as part of his “End of the Exile tour”, sending the message to Jews around the world to end their exile and come home to Israel.

He already has the right beard, now all he needs to do is give out some Shekel bills.