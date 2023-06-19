Photo Credit: courtesy, The Elders

Two members of ‘The Elders’, Mary Robinson and Ban Ki-moon, are set to arrive Tuesday in Israel for a three-day visit that will include a trip to the Palestinian Authority.

The Elders is an international non-governmental organization of public figures, considered to be senior national leaders, peace activists and human rights advocates, started by Nelson Mandela in 2007.

The June 20-22 visit comes “as part of The Elders’ long-standing support for a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the principle of two states,” the group said in a statement.

During their visit, the Elders will explore with diverse stakeholders “how progress can be made towards a just and sustainable peace rooted in respect for international law,” the statement continued.

“They will be meeting Israeli and Palestinian political leaders, civil society representatives, members of the diplomatic community and media.”

This will be the fifth Elders’ visit to the region since the group was founded, and the first one since May 2015, when former US President Jimmy Carter visited Israel with Gro Harlem Brundtland.

Carter, 98, entered home hospice care about four months ago. He and his wife Rosalyn, 95, who suffers from dementia, plan to spend the rest of their days “together at home,” according to a statement last month by their son, Jason Carter.