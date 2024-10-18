Photo Credit: Shai Davidi'd Instagram
Assistant Professor Shai Davidai

Columbia University on Tuesday temporarily suspended the campus access of Business School Assistant Professor Shai Davidai, according to the Columbia Spectator citing University Spokesperson Millie Wert.

Davidai publicized the University’s decision to restrict him from campus in a video posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday evening. In the video (see below, but beware, it has expletives), he says “the University has decided to not allow me to be on campus anymore. My job. Why? Because of Oct. 7. Because I was not afraid to stand up to the hateful mob. And because I was not afraid to expose Mr. [expletive] Cas Holloway.”

 

Wert said Davidai “repeatedly harassed and intimidated University employees in violation of University policy.”

She continued, “Columbia has consistently and continually respected Assistant Professor Davidai’s right to free speech and to express his views. His freedom of speech has not been limited and is not being limited now. Columbia, however, does not tolerate threats of intimidation, harassment, or other threatening behavior by its employees.”

Here is a string of Prof. Davidai’s tweets. Let’s hope Columbia follows in the footpath of Harvard which just announced losing 14% of its big donors’ contributions.

David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.