Columbia University on Tuesday temporarily suspended the campus access of Business School Assistant Professor Shai Davidai, according to the Columbia Spectator citing University Spokesperson Millie Wert.

Davidai publicized the University’s decision to restrict him from campus in a video posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday evening. In the video (see below, but beware, it has expletives), he says “the University has decided to not allow me to be on campus anymore. My job. Why? Because of Oct. 7. Because I was not afraid to stand up to the hateful mob. And because I was not afraid to expose Mr. [expletive] Cas Holloway.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shai Davidai (@shaidavidai)

Wert said Davidai “repeatedly harassed and intimidated University employees in violation of University policy.”

She continued, “Columbia has consistently and continually respected Assistant Professor Davidai’s right to free speech and to express his views. His freedom of speech has not been limited and is not being limited now. Columbia, however, does not tolerate threats of intimidation, harassment, or other threatening behavior by its employees.”

Hey @Columbia, Remember when no one was suspended for this? Seems like a double standard to me. https://t.co/5DJ3jPhUvZ — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) October 18, 2024

The terrorist supporting student organization at @Columbia praising the October 7 Massacre, using the name given to it by Hamas. They then go on to praise “Chairman Mao”, the communist dictator who murdered millions of his country’s citizens. Finally, they instruct their… pic.twitter.com/EMPUju0z3p — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) October 17, 2024

? Breaking: @Columbia is refusing to allow @ShaiDavidai, a professor at the university, to enter the university ?@Columbia is open to Hamas supporters only. Jewish professors are denied entry.pic.twitter.com/us3yTueDdm — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 22, 2024

