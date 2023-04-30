Photo Credit: Pixabay
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Yeshiva University and the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities will launch the first-ever joint conference between an American Jewish university and an Emirati university at the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai next week.

The conference will strengthen academic partnerships between Yeshiva University and the United Arab Emirates and promote opportunities for dialogue between Jews and Muslims in the Middle East.

Advertisement


Titled “Interacting Philosophies, Shared Friendships,” the program will cover social dynamics, philosophical exchanges and mutual influence between Judaism and Islam, with a particular focus on the great medieval scholar Moses Maimonides (Rambam). A kosher dinner will be served and local dignitaries, religious leaders, scholars and university students from the two universities will be in attendance.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleTucker Carlson’s Fall Not as Good for the Jews as the ADL thinks
Israel Hayom

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR