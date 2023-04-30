Photo Credit: Pixabay

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Yeshiva University and the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities will launch the first-ever joint conference between an American Jewish university and an Emirati university at the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai next week.

The conference will strengthen academic partnerships between Yeshiva University and the United Arab Emirates and promote opportunities for dialogue between Jews and Muslims in the Middle East.

Titled “Interacting Philosophies, Shared Friendships,” the program will cover social dynamics, philosophical exchanges and mutual influence between Judaism and Islam, with a particular focus on the great medieval scholar Moses Maimonides (Rambam). A kosher dinner will be served and local dignitaries, religious leaders, scholars and university students from the two universities will be in attendance.