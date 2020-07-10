Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Direct Polls on Thursday night published the results of a poll that asked respondents their opinion about the best man to take Israel out of its current economic crisis; who is responsible for the eruption of a second coronavirus wave in Israel; and who is responsible for the economic crisis that followed the coronavirus restrictions.

“Ahead of another Netanyahu press conference Thursday night, when the air—rightly or not—was rife with a sense of loss of direction and control, we asked the public who would be the most fitting person to rescue Israel from the coronavirus crisis and the economic uncertainty,” Direct Polls tweeted.

Advertisement



“So, who bears the central responsibility for the second wave outbreak?” the poll conductors asked, and answered: “A 50% majority sees Netanyahu as the culprit. Equally amazing is the second culprit for the deterioration: 41% of Israelis point to ‘the general public who do not follow the guidelines.'”

58% of respondents who were asked who was responsible for the economic crisis pointed to Netanyahu as “not promoting adequate compensations for the affected sectors and individuals.” Following Netanyahu in the responsibility for the economic deterioration (34%) are “Finance Ministry officials and the tax authority who delay the payments the government committed to making.” Only 9% place the blame on additional factors.

The sample was conducted by Shlomo Filber and Zuriel Sharon through Direct Polls LTD, on July 8, 2020, using a digital panel system, among 876 adult respondents (18+) of the total population in Israel. Statistical sampling error 4.2% + – 95% probability.