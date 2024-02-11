Photo Credit: courtesy, MDA

A 30-year-old Israeli man was wounded Sunday night in a terror attack at the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem.

The terrorist, who attempted to stab a police officer, was neutralized by security forces at the scene, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service.

United Hatzalah medics provided initial treatment at the scene for the wounded Israeli, who sustained a shrapnel wound in the leg during the attack.

He was taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center for further treatment.

In a separate attack, a terrorist tried to stab an IDF soldier near the Palestinian Authority village of Husan, not far from Bethlehem on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem.

“A terrorist attempted to stab an IDF soldier who operated to secure routes adjacent to the town of Husan,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The soldiers responded with live fire toward the terrorist, who was neutralized. No IDF injuries were reported.”