Yonah Lieberman, a Brooklyn-based founding member IfNotNow, the virulently anti-Zionist US group which supports BDS and campaigns against Democrats who support Israel, on Thursday took time out of his preparations for the holy pilgrimage day of Shavuot to lambaste Rep. Betty McCollum (D., Minn.) who dared to object to the riots in her district.

McCollum tweeted: “I’m in Washington sickened by reports of the looting in St. Paul. This is not a civil rights protest. It is criminal mayhem against our families and neighbors and I condemn it.”

“Wait what…” Lieberman retorted, “Betty is a progressive champion on so many issues, but really gets it wrong here, siding with multi-billion dollar corporations over the people of color that elected her.”

Wait what… Betty is a progressive champion on so many issues, but really gets it wrong here, siding with multi-billion dollar corporations over the people of color that elected her. https://t.co/HIID10aUBc — Yonah Lieberman ? (@YonahLieberman) May 28, 2020

Blackness Everdeen agreed: “That’s not out of the ordinary for progressive champions, sadly.”

And Lieberman agreed: “You’re 100% right!”

Following which a Jewish human rights activist named J Lee Goldstein dropped the proverbial china plate on the hardwood floor, exclaiming: “Wait…you are cheering on looting ? That’s disgusting crime…you nut…”

JLG then retweeted Ben Shapiro, who added a sense of proportion to the mad hatter chatter: “I returned from a two-day Jewish holiday and half the country is on fire. We all agree on George Floyd, which is why a bad cop is now under arrest. Anyone who defends looting and rioting and targeting of business-owners and cops on this basis is nothing short of evil.”

Betty Louise McCollum, 65, the second woman elected to Congress from Minnesota, represents her state’s 4th congressional district since 2001. Like the mayor, she is a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL). Her district centers on St. Paul, Minnesota’s capital city. She has been in the hate-Israel camp together with IfNotNow, but she does not support black looting, even when it follows the appalling killing of a black man by police. How could she?

Over the past three years, Yonah Lieberman has coordinated IfNotNow’s digital and communication programs. When you send in your donations to IfNotNow, they pay for Yonah’s rent.

Here are a few more replies to Liberman’s rapid slope down the bunny shaft:

