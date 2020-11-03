Several headstones at Ahavas Israel cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, were discovered vandalized with President Trump’s name and his campaign’s acronym slogan MAGA (Make America Great Again) on Monday, just hours before the President was coming to an election rally in the city.

We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI. We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism. pic.twitter.com/mVeGrlsWxE — ADL Michigan (@ADLMichigan) November 2, 2020

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it sent officers to the Ahavas Israel cemetery at 1801 Garfield Ave. NW, who reported that six headstones were spray-painted, and it “appeared the damage was relatively new.” According to police, four headstones were spray-painted with “TRUMP” and two others had “MAGA” written on them. Police have no suspects at this time, nor has it been established that the vandalism was carried out by pro-Trump individuals.

However, the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus was quick to assign blame for the anti-Semitic act to Trump supporters, and posted on Facebook: “Make no mistake, this heinous act was committed on the eve of the 2020 election to send an intimidating message to the president’s opponents, and particularly, Jewish voters. But it has failed. Grand Rapids’ Jewish community will not be cowed by this vile attack on Ahavas Israel. Instead, Jews in Grand Rapids, the State of Michigan, and across the country will head to the polls tomorrow to vote against this president and the hatred, violence, and anti-Semitism he so callously incites.”

The Jewish Anti-Defamation League of Michigan officials posted photos of the desecration on Twitter, saying: “We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI. We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism.”

The ADL did not accuse the Trump campaign of any connection to this crime.