The campaign for Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock, who is now in the January runoff election against incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, has been working hard to clean up his image on Israel after Jewish Insider first exposed a letter Warnock signed in 2019 comparing Israel to Apartheid South Africa, and worse.

A video [see above] from 2018 came to light shows Warnock delivering a hate and lie-filled sermon-rant against Israel. And if that wasn’t enough, in 2008, Warnock was busy defending President Obama’s anti-Semitic preacher, Jeremiah Wright, on Fox News.

“We celebrate Rev. Wright in the same way that we celebrate the truth-telling tradition of the black church, which when preachers tell the truth, very often it makes people uncomfortable,” Warnock told Fox.

Among his statements in the 2018 sermon which was against moving the US Embassy to the Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, Warnock accuses Israel of shooting non-violent, unarmed Arab protesters like animals.

“[Shooting] unarmed Palestinian sisters and brothers like birds of prey. No I don’t care who does it, it is wrong. It is wrong to shoot down God’s children like they don’t matter at all. And it’s no more anti-Semitic for me to say that than it is anti-white for me to say that black lives matter. Palestinian lives matter.”

In the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel letter Warnock signed as part of a delegation to Israel on behalf of the National Council of Churches, Warnock and his co-delegates accuse Israel and the Jews of far more and far worse:

“The laws of segregation that allow one thing for the Jewish people and another for the Palestinians;” “We are shocked at what appears to be an unstoppable gobbling up of Palestinian lands…” “The heavy militarization of the West Bank, reminiscent of the military occupation of Namibia by apartheid South Africa.”

Warnock and his co-delegates accuse Israel of war crimes:

“We met and heard stories of men, women and children who have themselves or family members been victims of state-sanctioned violence in the form of detention, interrogation, teargassed, beatings, forced confessions and death.” “… the excessive use of force by Israel to subjugate the people in collective punishment of whole population and the debilitating confinement that renders Gaza as one big densely populated prison.”

In a moment of false equivalence, their letter prays for the end of weapon sales to Israel, weapons which Israel requires for self-defense so as to not be destroyed by its enemies:

“We pray for an end of weapons sales and proliferation to all sides in the conflict and, indeed, to the entire region.”

And if Warnock becomes a Senator, he would be in a position to try and make that prayer come true.

But now that Warnock is running for Senate, he apparently needs voters to believe he actually supports Israel, and despite signing a horrific letter accusing Israel of war crimes, torturing and killing unarmed people, and comparing Israel to Apartheid South Africa, Warnock wrote in an new editorial, “Claims that I believe Israel is an apartheid state are patently false—I do not believe that,” furthermore, he also supports weapons sales to Israel, and he condemns BDS.

Yet, as far as we know, Warnock has not withdrawn his name from that letter and condemned the statements and lies in it.

So which Warnock are we supposed to believe? The one who signed his name to horrible anti-Israel and anti-Semitic statements and accusations before he was a front-runner candidate for US Senate, and accused Israel of shooting unarmed Arabs like animals, or the ones he made after those statements and beliefs were exposed to the voting public?