The Israeli government has walked back its promise not to allow any humanitarian aid into Gaza unless and until the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization frees the hostages abducted on October 7 from Jewish villages along the Gaza border during its barbaric invasion of the Jewish State.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced in a statement Wednesday evening after the departure of US President Joe Biden, who arrived in Israel earlier in the day for a brief, six-hour visit.

Following meetings with the American president, the security cabinet unanimously decided, “In light of President Biden’s request, Israel will not prevent humanitarian assistance from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population located in the southern Gaza Strip or which is evacuating to there, and as long as these supplies do not reach Hamas. Any supplies that reach Hamas – will be prevented.”

It is not clear how those who distribute the supplies of food, water and medicine will differentiate between Gaza civilians and Hamas terrorists dressed as Gaza civilians, nor how they will prevent such theft from taking place.

The Israeli security cabinet added, “Israel will not allow any humanitarian assistance from its territory to the Gaza Strip as long as our captives are not returned,” a slick way to explain that Gaza will indeed receive the aid — but not through the land crossings with Israel.

“Israel demands Red Cross visits with our captives and is working to mobilize broad international support for this demand,” the statement added — but the Red Cross has a very poor record of success when it comes to dealing with Iranian-backed terrorists, be they Hezbollah, Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives.

The agency has spent nearly ten years trying to gain access to the two living Israeli hostages grabbed by Hamas and held captive in 2014, when both young men, each with serious mental health issues, unwittingly crossed the border into Gaza. They haven’t been seen or heard from since.

As for the security of humanitarian aid for needy Gazans, for years, Hamas operatives have stolen tons of international humanitarian aid and materials with which to build infrastructure in the enclave that were intended for Gaza civilians.

Most recently, the terrorist organization emptied a United Nations warehouse packed with essential supplies for civilians — an event the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) initially reported in an outraged statement tweeted on X but almost immediately deleted the post, probably in response to deadly threats from the organization’s terrorist masters in the enclave.

Instead, UNWRA replaced the tweet with an “urgent clarification” statement claiming the supplies had been transferred to “health partners.”

Both Jordan and Egypt have categorically refused to accept any Gaza refugees fleeing the “Swords of Iron War” launched by their Hamas terrorist rulers on October 7 against the State of Israel.