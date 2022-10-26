Photo Credit: All-Pro Reels

The Los Angeles Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the Boston Celtics’ forward Jaylen Brown are severing their ties with Donda Sports, Kanye West’s sports marketing company.

They decided to walk in response to West’s antisemitic comments and his line of fashion clothing emblazoned with the slogan “White Lives Matter.”

Advertisement



The brands Balenciaga and Adidas have also dropped West, and JPMorgan Chase suspended its account with his fashion company, Yeezy.

Aaron Donald and his wife erica tweeted this message:

And Jaylen Brown tweeted:

On October 9, West tweeted that wants to go “death con 3” on “Jewish People.” It was a reference to Defcon, the US military defense readiness system, but as such it was confusingly benign, seeing as Defcon goes from 5, the mildest level, to Defcon 1 – write your will and call your mom to say goodbye. Planting his rate of rage as, well, average, was a strange choice.