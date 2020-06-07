Photo Credit: NYPD

Dzenan Camovic, 20, an immigrant from Bosnia, suspected of slashing the neck of an NYPD cop during a looting in Brooklyn at midnight between Wednesday and Thursday, reportedly yelled “Allahu Akbar’ three times while carrying out the attempted murder.

The enterprising Muslim warrior then grabbed the officer Yayonfrant Jean Pierre’s gun and shot two other officers in the hand, and then, mercifully, an NYPD sergeant showed up and shot Camovic repeatedly, after which the Martyr wannabe was evacuated to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement



Officers Pierre, Randy Ramnarine and Dexter Chiu have also been hospitalized and are in stable condition.

Yes, but was he a terrorist? According to John Miller, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of counter terrorism, “All the hallmarks that would be out of the terrorist playbook.” Which is why the FBI is now handling the investigation.

On Friday, the NY Post interviewed Camovic’s relatives, who swore that although he is a practicing Muslim, he is “absolutely not a terrorist.” One relative said, “I have the utmost respect for law enforcement, but it’s easy to accuse a Muslim of terrorism. … It’s the first offense that comes to mind when someone mentions Muslim.”

“He might have been attacked yesterday, it could have been provoked and he might have mentioned — like anyone would mention God — he might have said Allah, but no one knows. I just hope law enforcement will do their due diligence,” the relative speculated.

But then, after all is said and done, as they put it in the footwear business: if the shoe fits…