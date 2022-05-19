Photo Credit: Facebook

Brian Maiorana, 55, a resident of Annadale, a middle-class neighborhood on the South Shore of Staten Island, was sentenced in federal court to 36 months in prison on Wednesday for the illegal possession of a firearm. His arrest on November 10, 2021, followed his threats on social media to “blow up” an FBI building and go after “the Jew Senator from Jew York,” Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader of the Senate (SI Registered Sex Offender Arrested for Threatening Schumer, Vowing to ‘Blow Up’ the FBI).

According to the prosecution, on November 5, 2020, Maiorana posted: “Carnage needs to come in the form of extermination of anyone that claims to be Democrat … as well as their family members.” A few days later, he posted “The Turner Diaries must come to life. We blow up the FBI building for real. All the alphabet agencies, assassination will become the new normal now.”

Advertisement



The Turner Diaries, a 1978 novel by neo-Nazi William Luther Pierce about a violent revolution in the United States leading to the extermination of Blacks and Jews.

“As‌ ‌the‌ ‌Jew‌ ‌Senator‌ ‌from‌ ‌Jew‌ ‌York‌ ‌said,‌ ‌‘nothing‌ ‌is‌ ‌off‌ ‌the‌ ‌table,’”‌ Maiorana ‌posted on November 8, 2020. According to prosecutors, Maiorana also used the pseudonym “Proud Patriot Sailor” to post violent messages on mymilitia.com, where neo-Nazis go to meet and greet. Mymilitia.com also offers a kind of Yellow Pages with a few hundred militias who are already active and happy to accept fresh Aryans.

And so, the FBI raided Maiorana’s home on Staten Island and arrested him. He was charged with making threatening interstate communications, and on Tuesday evening a magistrate judge in Brooklyn federal court ordered him detained pending a bail hearing.

A search of Maiorana’s home yielded a semiautomatic Glock pistol, two magazines of .45-caliber ammunition, parts for a .22-caliber firearm, and extra ammunition. The search also revealed a taser, a crossbow, an expandable baton, a skull balaclava, and a copy of the “Anti-Government Movement Guidebook.”

Brooklyn federal Judge Frederic Block sentenced Maiorana to three years after he had pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Maiorana was convicted in Pennsylvania in 2007 of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old. He was 38 at the time. As a convicted felon, he was barred from possessing a firearm. Had he not taken the plea deal, Maiorana could face 10 years in prison.

The judge took into account the fact that Maiorana is only classified as a “level-1” sex offender, which means there’s a low risk of his repeating his sex offense, and he poses a low degree of danger to the public.