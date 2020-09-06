Photo Credit: Hamid Mir via Wikimedia

Noor Bin Laden’s was 14 when her infamous uncle led his unprovoked attack on the US that resulted in some 3,000 deaths in downtown NY and in Washington DC. “I was so devastated,” she told the NY Post in an interview published Saturday (Osama bin Laden’s niece says only Trump can prevent another 9/11). “I had been going to the states with my mom several times a year from the age of three onwards. I considered the US my second home.”

Now 33, Noor Bin Laden is convinced another attack on US soil is imminent. “ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” she told the NY Post.

America is the greatest, least racist country in the world, despite what her enemies claim. “I have not had a single bad experience with Americans despite the name that I carry. On the contrary, I was overwhelmed by their kindness and understanding,”https://t.co/W70TJb6DaS — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) September 5, 2020

Advertisement



“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” Noor Bin Laden said. “He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”

She believes the left in the US “has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology,” referring to her uncle’s murderous beliefs.

The Wikipedia page dedicated to the Bin Laden clan, Noor is mentioned as member of the third generation of the family (Osama is second generation), as the little sister of model and singer-songwriter Wafah Dufour (b. 1975). They are the daughters of Swiss businessman and half-brother of Osama, Yeslam bin Laden. The family moved to Geneva, Switzerland, and in 1988 their parents separated. The three sisters were raised by their mother, Swiss author Carmen Dufour. Wafah lived in Manhattan until the 9/11 attacks, and was relocated to Geneva courtesy of the GW Bush White House (the Bin Ladens occupied the only commercial flight allowed to the leave the US after the attacks).

Carmen Bin Ladin fell in love with Osama’s elder brother, and spent almost a decade with the Saudi clan. Her experience left her angry and bitter, as she described in her book, book, The Veiled Kingdom. She writes that adapting to life as a Saudi woman was like undergoing an anaesthetic. “Only the men could come and go as they pleased. We women were confined to the house. . . . Even to go into the garden we had to notify the male employees to vacate the premises.” She couldn’t go anywhere without a chaperone. “We took no exercise. Walking anywhere was unthinkable. Hotels, sports arenas, theatres, swimming pools, restaurants, if they existed at all, were only for men.”

When news of the attacks reached her, writes Noor’s mother, she thought immediately of her zealous brother-in-law, Osama. She had followed his activities on the news and knew of his connection to the first bombing of the World Trade Center and to the blowing up of the US embassy in Tanzania. “And when the second plane hit I knew that their name would be involved,” she writes.

According to a 2004 interview with Carmen Dufour in The Irish Times, she and her daughters have been completely rejected by the bin Laden clan. “When they come to Europe they don’t even call. Since 9/11 not even their father has called to see how they are coping with this situation,” she said.

Carmen was also suspicious of their political and ideological leanings. “They have never condemned Osama. They have condemned the terrorist act. But they have never admitted any involvement of their brother in those acts. He has sons in Saudi Arabia who work at the organization. When my mothers-in-law used to speak of him, especially after he had gone to Afghanistan, it was with pure admiration. They respect his faith,” she said.

Noor, who told the NY Post she regularly wears a “Make America Great Again” hat (and wears a Trump bedtime onesie), was described by the Post as a “keen and meticulous consumer of conservative media and advocate of their most hot-button causes.” She’s also been known to get into confrontations over her MAGA hat.

“I am minding my own business and this woman in her late 50s charges toward me and starts speaking very loudly and aggressively to me,” she recalled. “She’s yelling at me and saying how can I be wearing this and Trump is the worst president ever and she’s basically dumping on my beloved president … She told me three times, ‘You’re stupid.’ I kept my cool, and needless to say I kept my hat!”

“You do have a situation now in America where you have people like Ilhan Omar who actively hate your country,” bin Ladin told the NY Post. “It’s an honor to be able to go and live in the United States and make the most out of all the opportunities. If she hates it so much why doesn’t she leave.”