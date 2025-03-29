Photo Credit: US State Department / Public Domain

The United States on Friday announced sanctions against a Lebanon-based sanctions evasion network that supports Hezbollah’s finance team, which oversees commercial projects and oil smuggling networks that generate revenue for the Iranian-backed terrorist organization.

These evasion networks bolster both Iran and Hezbollah, while undermining Lebanon.

“As part of today’s action, the United States is designating five individuals and three associated companies, including family members and close associates of prominent Hezbollah officials,” the State Department said, adding the move supports the “whole of government policy of maximum pressure” on Iran and its proxies.

“Hezbollah cannot be allowed to keep Lebanon captive,” the State Department said.

“The United States will continue using tools at its disposal until this terrorist group no longer threatens the Lebanese people.”

In addition, the Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, which is administered by the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service, is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Hezbollah.

The terrorist organization relies on financing and facilitation networks to sustain operations and launch attacks globally, the State Department pointed out.

Hezbollah earns almost one billion dollars annually through direct financial support from Iran, international businesses and investments, donor networks, corruption, and money laundering activities.

