Tackling the issues that could potentially redefine his entire presidency, President Trump addressed the nation and condemned the Capitol riots, condemned the violence, and declared that those who rioted and committed violence and vandalism do not represent his movement nor the American people, and in fact are attacking the Trump movement and the country. Trump made it clear that whether one is a Republican or Democrat, on the right or on the left, there is no justification for violence – no excuses, and no exceptions.

He called on his followers to find ways to ease tensions, calm tempers and help to promote peace in the country. Every American deserves to have their voices heard in a respectful and peaceful way, that is their First Amendment right, but no violence, no law breaking and no law breaking of any kind is acceptable, the president declared.

The President also addressed the assault on Free Speech (by the internet companies and the cancel culture), declaring their efforts to censor, cancel and blacklist Americans is both wrong and dangerous. He said that what the country needs is to listen to one another, not to silence one another. He called for Americans to join together as one American people.