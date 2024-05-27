Home Media Photo of the Day Unity MediaPhoto of the Day Unity By Photo of the Day - 20 Iyyar 5784 – May 27, 2024 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/photos/unity-3/2024/05/27/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/photos/unity-3/2024/05/27/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Briefs Netanyahu Submits Haredi Draft Bill Aliyah Commandos Medinat Yisrael – Beginning of Redemption or Not? IDF & Security Likud Trio Proposes New Rewards-Based Draft Law Amid Government Stalemate Headlines Iran US Pressuring France, Britain Not to Censure Iran Over Increase in Near-Weapons Grade Uranium Production Israel At War: Iron Swords Nikki Haley: What Happened on Oct. 7 was ‘Pure Evil’ Latest News Stories Iran US Pressuring France, Britain Not to Censure Iran Over Increase in Near-Weapons Grade Uranium Production Israel At War: Iron Swords Nikki Haley: What Happened on Oct. 7 was ‘Pure Evil’ Israel At War: Iron Swords Government Approves Multi-Year ‘Northern Dawn’ Plan for Northern Israel Israel At War: Iron Swords Egyptian Soldier Killed in Shootout with IDF Israel At War: Iron Swords Bank of Israel Leaves Interest Rate Unchanged at 4.5% Russia Russia Just Made New Friends, the Taliban News Briefs News Briefs Israeli Forces Destroy Hamas Explosives Laboratory News Briefs Sydney Bakery Battered for Hamas-Themed Birthday Cake Recommended Today Business and Economy Meet Joseph Abruzzo, Israel Lover & Biggest Israel Bonds Buyer Antisemitism It’s Like 1452 in Jerusalem and this Time It’s the Jews Punishing the Spaniards Archaeology 2300-Year-Old Gold Ring Discovered in City of David US Sen. Fetterman: ICC Ruling Was ‘Trash,’ Biden Must Not Pander to the Pro-Hamas Fringe Sponsored Posts Discover the Perfect Destinations in Israel for the Anglo Community Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Jerusalem College of Technology Launches New Options for North American Students Facing Surge of Antisemitism Sponsored Posts Micha Goodman