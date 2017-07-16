Photo Credit: IDF Spokesman

The family of kidnapped IDF soldier Hadar Goldin called on the government not to return the bodies of the three Israeli Arab attackers who murdered two Border Guard Police officers and wounded more on Friday in a terror attack on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

Goldin’s remains were taken by Hamas terrorists — as was the body of another IDF soldier, Oron Shaul, in the summer of 2014 in Gaza during the final days of Operation Protective Edge, the counter terror war fought by Israel against Hamas and its allied terrorist groups.

Goldin’s family is calling on the government not to return the bodies of the terrorists to their families for burial in view of the fact that the body of their own son, and that of Oron Shaul, is still being withheld by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

In addition, Hamas is holding three live Israelis captive in Gaza as well: two young men from Bedouin families and a young man from an Ethiopian Jewish immigrant family. All three suffer mental health problems and entered the enclave on their own.