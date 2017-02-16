IDF Captures 26 Arab Suspects in Judea, Samaria Security Raids

It was a busy night for Israeli soldiers and security personnel in Judea and Samaria, who were out on raids until dawn.



Illegal Weapons seized in Judea and Samaria (illustration)

Photo Credit: IDF



Israeli security forces captured 26 Arab suspects late Tuesday night in raids across Judea and Samaria.

At least 11 of the suspects were arrested in the Hebron area in southern Judea. Several were also detained in the Palestinian Authority village of Beit Omer (Beit Ummar), and several were picked up in the towns of Dura, Sair and Deir Razih, in the Hebron Hills area.

Two suspects were arrested in the village of Husan, near Bethlehem, and 12 illegal vehicles were seized in the raid.

A number of other arrests were made in the area of the Palestinian Authority capital city of Ramallah, including at least one alleged Hamas terrorist operative. In addition, arrests were made in the villages of Bil’in (where three vehicles were seized as well), Nil’in and Kafr Nima, where a homemade weapon was also confiscated.

Farther north, in Samaria, four arrests were made in the village of Azzoun and one suspect was detained in Beit Furik.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

