Photo Credit: Flash 90

The IDF military appeals court is to rule Sunday on whether or not to uphold the prison sentence meted out following the manslaughter conviction of Elor Azaria.

The former soldier was released to full house arrest at his parents’ home in Ramle upon his discharge from mandatory army service last week. He was being held on his base up to that point, pending appeal.

Azaria was sentenced in February after he was convicted for killing an injured terrorist in March 2016 lying on the ground in Hebron after he had stabbed an IDF soldier minutes earlier, but who already was neutralized before Azaria arrived on the scene.

Azaria was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

IDF prosecutors want to extend that sentence. His attorney is hoping to dissolve it altogether, or at least to reduce it. If the sentence is upheld, there is a likelihood at least one or more politicians may request a pardon from President Reuven Rivlin.