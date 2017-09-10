Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics / Liz Lutz

Israeli Air Force jets reportedly broke the sound barrier Sunday morning while flying sorties over Sidon.

Lebanese media reported the sonic boom shattered glass in some of the shops in the area.

A woman in a market allegedly fainted as a result of the incident, and the partial collapse of a shop ceiling was also blamed on the sonic boom.

The incident was reported to be part of the large-scale IDF military exercise taking place in northern Israel. The drill is focused on preparing Israeli soldiers to do battle with Hezbollah in any future conflict.