Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confronted Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney about his country’s stance vis a vis the Jewish State during their meeting Tuesday afternoon in Jerusalem.

The meeting dealt mainly with the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. Prime Minister Netanyahu also holds the portfolio of the Foreign Ministry.

Advertisement

He expressed his dissatisfaction over Ireland’s traditional stance, and told Foreign Minister Coveney that his country does not condemn Palestinian Authority Arabs for incitement and for glorifying those who commit terrorist attacks.

The Prime Minister also asked Coveney why Ireland helps NGOs that call for the destruction of Israel. He noted that many European countries are overlooking the core problem of the conflict: the refusal of the Palestinian Authority to recognize the state of the Jews.