Arab terrorists hurled an IED (improvised explosive device, or homemade bomb) on Wednesday night at an IDF pillbox – an observation post – located near Rachel’s Tomb, the ancient resting place of the Biblical matriarch Rachel.

The sacred site is revered by Jews who beseech the beloved wife of the Biblical patriarch Jacob to intercede with God when life’s difficulties become overwhelming, particularly relating to childbirth. The tomb is located on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem, just outside Bethlehem.

An Israeli policewoman fired two warning shots in the air as the terrorists approached the outpost where forces were stationed.

The bomb exploded – apparently prematurely – against the side of outpost, according to local sources. No physical injuries and no property damage was reported.

IDF soldiers launched a search for the perpetrators.