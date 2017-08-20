Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS

Police announced Sunday that they have arrested a Palestinian Authority man on suspicion of supporting ISIS.

The man, in his 40s, lived most of his life in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Shuafat but recently moved to Hebron.

In a media release, police said the man admitted the charges under interrogation. He is expected to appear before a military court on Monday.

The statement said the investigation of the individual began several months ago when police became aware of posts on the suspect’s Facebook page expressing open support for the Islamic State terrorist organization and its activities. The page included video clips supporting the terror group, including the murder of ISIS opponents.

“Tracking suspects in the cyber realm, making arrests, conducting interrogations and bringing them to justice is an additional tool in the way police are fighting incitement to violence and terror, both in general and specifically in Jerusalem,” the statement said.

“The fact that the suspect lived until a short time ago on the outskirts of Jerusalem shows how great the danger is.

“The main threat emanating from posts like this is the fact that some people will watch and be influenced by them to take action that could result in harming people,” the statement added.