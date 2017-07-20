Photo Credit: Miki Binyamin / TPS

At least five firefighting crews were busy Thursday on the slopes of the capital battling large forest fires that broke out in the Jerusalem Forest.

Four firefighting planes also worked together with the crews to put out the blaze.

Police and security forces are operating in the area along with firefighting crews as well.

Due to the thick billows of smoke, traffic was stopped on Herzl Boulevard, Ish Shalom Boulevard and the roads leading towards the Jerusalem Forest.

In addition, a number of residents were evacuated from the area around the fire, in particular on Meshoreret Rachel and Arazim Streets.

“The efforts of the firefighters have succeeded in slowing down the spread of the fire,” said a spokesperson for Jerusalem District Police.