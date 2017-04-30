As Israel is set to celebrate its 69th Independence Day (Yom HaAtzmaut) on Monday night, May 1, Nefesh B’Nefesh (NBN) has released an emotionally charged video to accompany the joyous occasion and celebrate the millions of Jews for whom Israel is home.

Nefesh B’Nefesh (Heb: Soul to Soul‎), or Jewish Souls United, is a nonprofit organization that promotes, encourages and facilitates Aliyah (Jewish immigration to Israel) from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

The organization aims to remove or minimize the financial, professional, logistical, and social obstacles that potential Olim face. Nefesh B’Nefesh works in close cooperation with the Jewish Agency for Israel, the Government of Israel and major Jewish organizations across various denominations and assists people of all ages in the Pre and Post-Aliyah process, offering resources such as financial aid, employment guidance and networking, assistance navigating the Israeli system, social guidance and counseling. Since 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh has brought over 50,000 Olim to Israel.

In 2011, Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founder Yehoshua Fass received the Moskowitz Prize for Zionism on behalf of the organization.