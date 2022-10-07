Photo Credit: Yishai Fleisher

Jordan Peterson walked on stage to a standing ovation on Thursday night, to a sold-out crowd at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem. Originally touted as a discussion between Ben Shapiro and Jordan Peterson, the discussion turned into a Q&A with former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman asking the brilliant pair questions on a wide range of subject.

Shapiro and Peterson each spoke before the discussion, with both of them throwing in numerous biblical references alongside generous doses of conservative philosophy, politics and neuropsychology.

Despite the unusally hefty ticket price, every one of the 3000 seats in the ICC was sold out within two weeks. The event was organized and hosted by The Tikva Fund and Sella Meir Publishing.

For those lucky enought to get entry to the VIP section before the show, there were plenty of selfies taken with Shapiro and Peterson, who freely gave of their time to speak with everyone who approached them.