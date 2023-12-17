Photo Credit: IDF

Aisha bint Abi Bakr, a.k.a. “Mother of the Believers,” was the prophet Muhammad’s third and youngest wife. According to most sources, Aisha was 6 or 7 at the time of her marriage, and 9 at its consummation.

But despite her horrifyingly early introduction to adulthood, in Sunni tradition, Aisha is portrayed as scholarly, intelligent, and inquisitive. She spread Muhammad’s message for 44 years after his death, and unlike her illiterate husband, wrote 2,210 hadiths (midrash – DI) on Muhammad’s private life, as well as on inheritance, pilgrimage, and eschatology.

This is why many Muslims were upset to learn about a brave IDF K9 four-legged warrior named Aisha.

Many viewed it as an intentional attack on the values of Islam. Here is a selection of such responses:

“It is not strange for everyone who hates Islam, the Sunnis, and the history of the Sunnis to criticize the honor of our Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace, the pure and pure lady purified by God, Aisha, the daughter of Al-Siddiq, the beloved of the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, and may God be pleased with them both.”

“Will people today launch the same campaign against the Zionist enemy after they saw with their own eyes his insult to the Mother of the Believers, Aisha Al-Siddiqa, by naming one of their dogs after her? Or will the people become mute?”

“The Zionists named the reconnaissance dog ‘Aisha.’ Where are the Saudi, Emirati, Qatari, Pakistani, and Chechen suicide bombers, and from all Sunni countries, where are they? Why don’t they strike?”

“In a major provocation to the feelings of Muslims by the Zionist army One of the trained dogs released in Gaza was named Aisha, a despicable and blatant attack by the occupation army On the mother of all Muslims, Lady Aisha. … Where are Al-Arifi, Al-Aroor, Al-Sudais, Muhammad Hassan, and the scholars of the Brotherhood and Wahhabism? Why did they swallow their tongues?”

#عائشه

في استفزاز كبير لمشاعر المسلمين من جيش الصهاينة

تمت تسميه أحد الكلاب المدربة التي تم إطلاقها في غزة باسم عائشه

وتطاول حقير سافر من جيش الاحتلال

على ام المسلمين جميعاً السيدة عائشه دافعوا عن الصحابه في العراق وسوريا ولبنان واليمن والسودان والصومال وليبيا …..

وفي… pic.twitter.com/1mbQfeZJZ1 — الحـمــزة حمـيــد الـديــن (@hamzah123450) December 17, 2023