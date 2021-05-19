Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Humanitarian aid that was on its way into the Gaza Strip from Israel on Wednesday was once again shelled by Hamas terrorists.

The IDF’s The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) stated that during the entry of a shipment of civilian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing, donated by Jordan, the terrorist organizations in the Strip fired three mortar shells at the crossing area.

Following the attack, an alert was activated in the area and Israel decided to stop the entry of the shipment until further notice.

The shipment included a number of trucks with medical equipment destined for the Jordanian hospital in the Gaza Strip.

“Hamas’ terrorist activities, which repeatedly fire at delegations leading civilian aid and medical equipment to the Gaza Strip, are primarily affecting the residents of the Gaza Strip,” COGAT stated after the incident.

A similar incident occurred Tuesday.

Gaza-based terrorists launched a massive bombardment of Israeli cities and towns in southern Israel on Tuesday, immediately after the IDF concluded the transfer of fuel into the Gaza Strip earlier in the day.

A soldier was lightly injured by a mortar fired at the Kerem Shalom Crossing into Gaza during the entry of civilian aid trucks into the Strip.

Israel halted the transfer of aid into Gaza following the attacks.

There were 40 trucks loaded with food, medical equipment, and humanitarian aid on their way to the crossing.

Later on, there was another attempt to allow the convoy to go through. While eight trucks managed to enter, there was another mortar attack and the transfer was again halted.