Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19), the PLO’s Department of Public Diplomacy and Policy announced Monday.

Ashrawi, 74, tested positive for COVID-19, and all her official engagements and scheduled events have been postponed.

Ashrawi is the second senior PLO official to contract the virus.

Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the PLO’s Executive Committee, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Erekat “is doing very well and his morale is great while he is residing in his Jericho house. Symptoms controlled and Inshallah we’ll witness a speedy recovery,” his daughter Dalal tweeted on Saturday.

Erekat, 65, received a lung transplant in October 2017, which caused concern about his health after contracting the coronavirus disease.

Similarly, Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri was also infected with the virus earlier this month.