Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

Israel’s digital diplomacy team on Sunday celebrated a milestone in its social media campaign to the Farsi-speaking world, and specifically Iran, when it reached 500,000 followers of its Instagram account.

“Many thanks to the 500,000 Iranian friends who follow us,” the Foreign Ministry said in its Farsi Instagram account.

“Proud of our Digital Diplomacy work, with special emphasis on engaging with people across the Middle-East,” said Yuval Rotem, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Israel has an extensive following in the Arabic-speaking world as well.

More than 1.5 million Arabic speakers from 22 Arab countries follow Israel in Arabic on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, with content viewed hundreds of millions of times annually.

The use of social media enables Israel to share a message of diversity, peace, and coexistence, as well as information on current political and security developments with millions of Arabs around the world, the Foreign Ministry explained.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry maintains more than 800 online channels in 50 languages.