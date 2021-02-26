Photo Credit: TPS

Jerusalem-based Mobileye, Transdev Autonomous Transport System (ATS), and Lohr Group, a mobility solutions manufacturer, have formed a strategic collaboration to develop and deploy autonomous shuttles.

The companies are integrating Mobileye’s self-driving system into the i-Cristal electric shuttle, manufactured by Lohr Group, with plans to integrate it into public transportation services across the globe, starting in Europe.

By integrating the autonomous i-Cristal shuttle into Transdev’s existing mobility service networks, the companies aim to improve the efficiency and convenience of mass transportation solutions.

Autonomous mobility can be woven into the fabric of transportation networks to distribute service when and where it’s needed, while also optimizing the fleets, lowering transportation costs and improving customer experiences, Mobileye explained.

Over the next year, Mobileye will work with Transdev ATS and Lohr Group to integrate and deploy i-Cristal autonomous shuttles leveraging Mobileye’s AV technology, Transdev ATS’s technology and Lohr Group’s industrial expertise.

The three companies will initially test vehicles on roadways in France and Israel, aiming to ready technology designs for production by 2022.

The companies expect to deploy the self-driving i-Cristal shuttles in public transportation networks by 2023.