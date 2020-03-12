Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) on Thursday announced that it is postponing the beginning of the second semester by one week in order to install systems allowing online education, amid fear over a further spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVD-19).

When the semester begins on March 22nd, students will have access to courses and lectures through an online learning portal. The university announced that research activities and campuses will remain open and students will have access to libraries and administrative units.

The news comes amid a ban of gatherings larger than 100 people, decided upon by the government to curb the further spread of Corona and reports that the school system is moving toward a total shutdown.

Approximately 150-200 university faculty members and students are currently quarantined, with numbers changing every day, Yafit Sherer, Vice-Provost of the Hebrew University’s Rothberg International School told TPS Tuesday.

Sherer stated that the Hebrew University was well prepared for crisis events and had – aside from the online courses – arranged for some staff to be able to work from home.

The Hebrew University was now operating in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines and confident to find solutions to any occurring difficulties, Sherer added, emphasizing that the university was “trying to help our students, make them feel safe and secure. We want to make sure everyone feels good.”

With staff and students prohibited from traveling abroad and virus containment measures in place, Sherer believes the university can master the crisis: “We have a very difficult situation which we hope to manage quickly. We will find a solution.”

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is regularly ranked among Israel’s most prestigious universities in international rankings.