Photo Credit: Gabi Farkash

Foreign Minister Lapid met this evening in Brussels with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri as part of Lapid’s visit to the European Union.

The meeting lasted approximately one hour, during which the two discussed “various security and political issues.”

Lapid raised the issue of Israeli captives being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip with Egypt’s foreign minister.

The two men also discussed ways to strengthen the security of the State of Israel in the face of terrorist threats, as well as a number of options regarding humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.