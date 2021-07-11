Photo Credit: courtesy, Josh Wander

Murderous Arab terrorists hurled rocks at the vehicle of Tzefat (Safed) Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu as it traveled in the Jerusalem neighborhood of A-Tur.

Rabbi Eliyahu’s driver sustained a cut on the hand from smashed glass shards during the incident. The vehicle was damaged as well.

“They intended to murder us,” the Chief Rabbi said. “It is a disgrace to the holy city that murderers like this walk around free within her.”

The Tzefat Chief Rabbi was on his way at the time to a meeting in Jerusalem’s Ma’ale HaZeitim (Mount of Olives) neighborhood.

Earlier today an Israeli woman was attacked, and her vehicle stolen by Palestinian Authority Arabs in a separate car, while they both stood in a traffic jam near the Meitar crossing in southern Israel.

The woman is a manager of a residence in Mount Hebron.

The terrorists used their vehicle to strike that of the woman, and then exited their own to yank the victim out of her car, hurling her to the side of the road before making off with her vehicle.

“None of the hundreds of drivers in Palestinian vehicles came to the aid of the woman,” said Ari Odes, secretary of the Jewish community of Tene Omarim, who arrived at the scene a few minutes later.

Mount Hebron Regional Council head Yochai Damari said in a statement that for years, he has been warning that the crossing “creates more problems than solutions.” He added that a situation in which an Israeli resident miraculously escapes an incident is “a dangerous situation.”