Photo Credit: Courtesy of IAI

A huge deal was been signed between Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Morocco following Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s visit last November (DM Gantz to Sign Security Deal in Morocco Next Week). IAI will sell the Moroccans the $600 million air defense systems Barak MX. The deal was run on the Israeli side by IAI CEO Boaz Levy and former defense minister who was recently appointed Chairman of the Board of IAI, Amir Peretz (born in Boujad, Morocco, in 1952).

The Barak MX is a new modular air defense solution developed by IAI to engage a wide array of threats using three new interceptors, a common battle management center (BMC), and a variety of fully digital integrated radar sensors. The Barak MX all-weather, supersonic interceptors feature a common design with a 360-degree vertical launch and an active radio frequency seeker.

Advertisement



As the IAI copywriters put it: “Barak MX allows you to tailor your system configuration to face any threat, in any mission and any battle condition. Connect and utilize any combination of the three BARAK MX components.”

Also: “The Barak MX system is capable of simple integration with any existing legacy or new sensors,” and, “Barak MX’s innovative, software-based modular approach offers exceptional flexibility in operation and power build-up and ensures simple adaptation to future threats.”

So you know it has to be good…

In the past, Morocco has purchased IAI Heron drones and drones made by the Israeli manufacturer Bluebird. The North African country also purchased Robotic patrol vehicle systems developed by Elbit and its partners, and the Skylock skimmer interception systems. All those purchases have so far been made through third parties, but following the signing of the Abraham Agreements and the MOUs signed during Gantz’s visit, the new purchases will now be made directly.

Morocco is in the midst of a political and military confrontation with Algeria as well as with Islamist and separatist terrorist groups. The Moroccan regime fears missile attacks from these groups, similar to the Iran-sponsored Huthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.