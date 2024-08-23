<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oogNVOqnChc?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Democratic nominee for president Kamala Harris on Thursday night made no secret of her views regarding Israel and its existential war of survival against the worst Terrorist gang since ISIS: she supports Israel’s right to defend itself, but they shouldn’t kill so many Arabs who are plotting to destroy it.

Last month, Harris met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and expressed her “unwavering commitment to Israel,” while also emphasizing that she “will not be silent” regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Former President Donald Trump solved the cognitive confusion in his unique style: he posted on his Truth Social platform during Harris’s address, “SHE HATES ISRAEL — Wouldn’t even show up to Congress for Netanyahu’s session!”

Harris’s short but concise soliloquy included the two ingredients of the Biden and Obama agenda which cannot both materialize and still protect the Jewish State from its ever-burgeoning assembly of mortal enemies. Here’s what Harris said (from the PBS transcript), down the rabbit’s hole we go:

INTRO

With respect to the war in Gaza, President Biden and I are working around the clock. Because now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done.

ISRAEL’S RIGHT TO SELF-DEFENSE

And let me be clear… And let me be clear… I will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend itself. And I will Ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself because the people of Israel must never again face the horror that a terrorist organization called Hamas did on October 7th, including unspeakable sexual violence and the massacre of young people at a music festival.

THERE ARE INNOCENTS IN GAZA

At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety over and over again, the scale of suffering is heartbreaking.

STOP THE WAR AGAINST HAMAS

President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure. The hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends…

REWARD HAMAS WITH ITS OWN STATE

…and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination.

It’s been established by the fighting IDF forces that there are more “innocent civilians” in Hell than in Gaza. Thousands of homes include a shaft going down to a terror tunnel underground. Thousands of children’s bedrooms contain Kalashnikov sub-machine guns and other weapons and ammunition right under the children’s beds. Every public building, including schools, hospitals, mosques, and banks, doubles as a headquarters or shelter for Hamas terrorists. Just as there were very few “good Germans” to be found in 1945, who hadn’t participated in some way in the Nazi system, so are there precious few “innocent civilians” in Gaza.

When one Israeli-Russian hostage managed to flee his captors in late 2023, it was “innocent civilians” who caught him and turned him in the hands of his tormentors.

And enough already with the starving victims in Gaza – more food (and petrol) trucks enter Gaza every day than anywhere else in the Middle East. Pretty soon they’ll need Ozempic shots to alleviate their suffering.

But above all, there is such deep cognitive dissonance within the Harris speech:

Israel was attacked by Hamas > Israel is fighting Hamas > Hamas must not be allowed to repeat the October 7 atrocities >, therefore, Israel must end its attack on Hamas > Hamas should be allowed to recover and eventually lead an independent Palestinian State (check the polls, more than 70% of PA and Gaza Arabs would vote for Hamas in a free election).

This is why I prefer Trump’s short and to-the-point statement: “SHE HATES ISRAEL.” In all-caps. She may not believe she hates Israel, what with her Jewish husband and the “mean brisket” she cooks for the Passover seder each year, but in the end, folks, the Israel she doesn’t hate isn’t there.

Around 55% of Israeli voters are right-wingers who believe the war should continue at full force until Hamas is eliminated completely, like ISIS, and like the Nazi Party in Germany.

Around 10% of Israeli voters are Arab. I’m not sure Kamala Harris knows much about Israeli Arabs, and why, for instance, they only have 10% of the Knesset while they comprise 20% of the population.

Only 35% of Israeli voters would agree with Kamala Harris’s deisgns for eternal peace and tranquility with Israel and Hamas living side by side like, well, good Christians. They – the 35% of Israeli voters on the left – them she DOESN’T HATE.

