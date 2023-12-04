Photo Credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90

Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar spoke for the first time on the war in Gaza in recordings that were published by Kan 11 journalist Carmel Dangor Sunday night. Bar takes personal responsibility for the events of October 7 in those recordings and declares: “The cabinet has set for us a goal. In street language, it is to eliminate Hamas, and we are determined to do it. This is our ‘Munich.'”

הקלטות ראש השב״כ רונן בר: ״נחסל את בכירי החמאס גם בקטאר ובטורקיה. זה ייקח כמה שנים, אבל אנחנו נהיה שם. זה המינכן של הדור שלנו״ > pic.twitter.com/8PqdQItPnY — Carmel Dangor כרמל דנגור (@carmeldangor) December 3, 2023

The Shin Bet chief was referring to Operation Wrath of God, whose purpose was to kill the members of the terrorist organization Black September, who were directly or indirectly responsible for the massacre of 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics in 1972. The Israeli government headed by Golda Meir assigned responsibility for the operation to the Mossad which was then headed by Zvi Zamir.

Between 1972 and 1979, the Mossad killed at least nine Black September top leaders, but the operation did not stop there, with the final terrorist taken out in Paris in June 1992.

Bar promises in the recording to hunt down the Hamas leaders “everywhere: in Gaza, in Judea and Samaria, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar, everywhere. It will take a few years but we will be there to do it.”

Taher Al-Nono, media advisor to Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’s political bureau, responded on Sunday, saying, “These threats reflect the political and military impasse that the enemy is experiencing due to the steadfastness of our heroic people and their valiant resistance.”

Al-Nono added that “following the enemy’s threats to target the leaders of the movement at home and some sister countries, we confirm that these threats do not frighten any of the movement’s leaders, whose blood and the blood of their families are mixed with the blood of our patient and loyal people.”

Al-Nono also stated that the threats constitute a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the countries mentioned by the Shin Bet chief, and a direct violation of their security, “which requires pursuing the enemy and holding him accountable for his arrogance.”

Late last October, Israel announced the formation of a special unit called Nili (the name is an homage to a Jewish underground that collaborated with the British military against the Ottomans – DI), in cooperation between Mossad and the Shin Bet, to pursue Hamas leaders at home and abroad.

