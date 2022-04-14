Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

The IDF continues raiding Judea and Samaria Thursday morning in search of wanted Arab terrorists, as part of its no-holds-barred policy following four major terrorist attacks in major Israeli cities. Clashes broke out on Wednesday that included an exchange of fire on the Jenin front. The Palestinian Authority health ministry reported that five Arabs were killed in Wednesday’s and Thursday morning’s clashes.

משרד הבריאות הפלסטיני : שני הרוגים מירי צה”ל באזור כפר דאן / ג’נין ,אחד ההרוגים הוא אחיו של אייהם קממג’י אחד מהאסירים שברחו מכלא גלבוע. pic.twitter.com/x6uCOzDgwE — Jack khoury.جاك خوري (@KhJacki) April 14, 2022

Advertisement



Two PA Arabs were killed Thursday morning in clashes with the IDF in Kafr Dan near Jenin. One of the dead is the brother of security prisoner Iham Kamami, who escaped from Gilboa Prison in September and was later captured. Ten PA Arabs have been killed by IDF fire in Judea and Samaria over the past week, five of them in the last 24 hours.

שני מחבלים נהרגו בעימותים ליד ג’נין; צה”ל: “פתחו באש לעבר הכוחות” pic.twitter.com/2Yr9RAEOdi — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) April 14, 2022

An Arab boy, 14, was killed Thursday night near the village of Husan, west of Bethlehem, where a lynching was carried out on a resident of Beitar (Beitar Resident Barely Survives Lynch in Husan, Car Torched). The deceased is Qusai Fuad Hamamara, a resident of Husan. The IDF said that the boy was shot after throwing a Molotov cocktail at soldiers who were in a military position in the center of the village. Hundreds of Arabs demonstrated in Husan Wednesday night, throwing stones at IDF soldiers. The PA health ministry said Omar Muhammad Aliyan, 20, was killed by a security forces shot in the chest during clashes in the town of Silwad. Wednesday morning, an Arab was killed in clashes with the IDF in the area of Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem. According to the PA health ministry, Muhammad Hassan Assaf, 34, from the village of Lakaf near Qalqilya, was shot in the chest.

An IDF operation in Judea and Samaria Wednesday night captured a terrorist who took part in the murder of Malachi Rosenfeld in 2015. Malachi, who was 25, and three of his friends, all players on the Kochav Hashahar basketball team, were on their way home from a game. Malachi was sitting next to his friend, Hananel Cohen when a burst of gunshots was fired at them from a passing car. Malachi, who was closer to the shooting vehicle, was fatally injured and pronounced dead the next day. Thirteen years earlier, in 2002, Malachi’s parents’ eldest son, the late Lieutenant Yitzhak-Menachem Rosenfeld (“Yitzhaki”), was killed in a flash flood during a jeep trip in Nahal Tselim in the Judean Desert.

Sarah, Malachi’s mother, told Reshet Bet radio Thursday morning that the timing of the terrorist’s arrest is very special for the family: “Exactly 20 years ago, my eldest son Yitzhaki was killed in a flood in Nahal Tselim. Last night, Malachi ‘came in,’ and that connected them for me in longing and a feeling that justice had been done.”

Sarah added: “We feel the embrace of our people, they caught Malachi’s killer – and everyone is rejoicing with us in one way or another. It helps us choose life.”

Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri, who is in charge of setting up Hamas terrorist cells in Judea and Samaria, called from abroad for a general mobilization of the Arab public to prevent IDF incursions into cities and villages, and to “act as one against aggression.”

A meeting of all the Arab terror groups was held on Wednesday in the office of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar. They decided to wait for now and not add Gaza to the escalation, but to continue to monitor developments in the coming days, Kan 11 News reported. Sources who attended the meeting told Kan 11 they were under the impression that Sinwar did not want escalation at this stage, but stressed that any high-profile provocation in Jerusalem or Judea and Samaria would force him to react. All eyes are on Friday, which is both the second Friday of Ramadan and the start of the week of Passover. The Islamist terrorists are especially worried about some Jews managing to carry out the Passover sacrifice on the Temple Mount because they––unlike most secular and religious Israeli Jews––understand the deep meaning of the Passover sacrifice that can turn around the entire balance of power on the Temple Mount. See, deep inside, they know Allah plays for the Jewish team…

Islamic Jihad is also aligning itself with Hamas: they would wait and see in Gaza while calling for the continued burning of Judea and Samaria and for copying Jenin’s belligerent model to other cities in the Palestinian Authority. Khaled al-Batash, a senior jihadist in Gaza, threatened to resume the fence riots in the eastern Gaza Strip, in the event of an Israeli provocation in Jerusalem, such as making the Passover sacrifice on the Temple Mount.

Again, they are absolutely right to feat the Passover sacrifice: remember, it was so powerful, that it culminated in freeing millions of Israelite slaves from the grasp of the biggest empire of the day, Egypt. Why as soon as the modern Israelites feel the desire to free themselves from Arab-leftist slavery, we understand a little lamb goes for between 135 and 180 shekel per kilogram.