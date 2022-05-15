Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Doud Zubeidi, 41, a resident of the Jenin refugee camp was pronounced dead Sunday from injuries he sustained last Friday during clashes between PA Arabs and IDF soldiers and police Yamam special forces, who raided the camp in search of wanted terrorists. The deceased is the brother of Zakaria Zubeidi, one of six security prisoners who staged an escape from Israel’s Gilboa security prison in September 2021. All six runaways were recaptured a few days later.

The PA medical authorities on Friday sent Zubeidi to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa. He arrived in a critical condition, anesthetized and resuscitated. He was treated in intensive care, where he was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Advertisement



On Saturday, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades’ Jenin branch tweeted a warning: “Any harm to the life of the wounded Dawood Al-Zubeidi will open the fires of Hell in the face of the Zionist enemy and the flocks of its criminal settlers.”

Good to know.

Zubeidi was injured during an operation of the IDF and Yamam forces in the village of Burqin in the Jenin area. The troops surrounded the home of Mahmoud Adbai, a senior Islamic Jihad operative. During their attempt to arrest him, an exchange of fire developed between them and PA Arab terrorists, which was described as the heaviest gunfire exchange since the 2003 takeover of the terrorist infrastructure in the PA. A second Arab was also fatally wounded. On the Israeli side, veteran Yamam fighter Noam Raz was killed in the exchange of fire (Yamam Soldier Killed in Jenin Op; Update on IDF Jenin Investigation).