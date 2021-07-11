Photo Credit: Flash90

Israeli journalist, author, television personality, and political commentator Ehud Ya’ari, on Sunday reported that Ramallah is eager to reap the benefits of the Biden administration’s interest in reviving the so-called “peace process,” in a manner that would improve relations between the two sides without entangling them in an effort that’s doomed to failure to reach a permanent settlement.

According to Ya’ari, the folks in Ramallah have worked out a list of 14 demands that are practical and, in their view, applicable, as a prerequisite to sitting down with Israeli negotiators. Please reserve judgment, some of these demands make sense – although they shouldn’t necessarily be connected to peace negotiations.

Reopen the Orient House and other PA institutions in eastern Jerusalem which have been closed since 2001. In other words, they want to bring back their pre-second intifada political activity to the capital, which is currently being firmly prevented by the police and Shin Bet. Restore the old status quo on the Temple Mount instead of the current arrangements. This means restricting police activity around the al-Aqsa Mosque, diluting the Jewish visits, and strengthening the status of PA officials there. Stop the eviction of Arab squatters from their Jewish-owned homes in eastern Jerusalem. Never mind what Israeli courts rule. Release of the “fourth phase” security prisoners, which was agreed upon at the time but did not materialize due to a renewed wave of terrorism. Also –release women, the elderly, and minors who sit in security prisons. Stop the expansion of settlements, including construction in eastern Jerusalem, and evacuate all the outposts that are allegedly on Arab land (about 135 of them – DI). Stop home demolitions in the Jordan Valley. Cease IDF incursions into PA Arab cities to arrest terror suspects. Return to the PA security forces the weapons that were seized from them by the IDF (commonly after they had targeted IDF soldiers – DI). Renew the family reunification process (from the PA into Israel, not the other way around – DI). Increase the number of work permits in Israel to PA Arabs (at least until one of them goes on another murder spree – DI). Return of Palestinian Authority police, officials, and customs officers to the Allenby Bridge, at the border with Jordan, as was the case after the Oslo Accords. Renew the transfer of cargo at Damia Bridge. Permit an international airport in the PA. Also: a free trade zone near Jericho. Allocation of areas in Area C—approximately 60% of Judea and Samaria–to factories, a power plant, and tourism ventures. Transfer of planning and licensing powers to the Palestinian Authority in Area B. Lay down fuel pipes to an Israeli port and to Jordan. Construct railways in the PA. Modify the Paris Agreement between Israel and the PA so that taxes on cargo destined for Judea and Samaria would not be collected by Israel (which cuts from those taxes whatever amount the PA pays out to security prisoners and their families – DI). Upgrading the cellular networks in the PA to G4 (Sure, we can do that – DI).