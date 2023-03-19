Photo Credit: Kmf164

Representatives from Israel, Egypt and Jordan met Sunday in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to continue talks on how to defuse an expected escalation in terror attacks with the start of the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Delegates from the Palestinian Authority and the United States were also expected to attend.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar headed the Israeli delegation together with National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement the summit “aims to support dialogue between the Palestinian and Israeli sides to work to stop unilateral actions and escalation, and break the existing cycle of violence and achieve calm.”

The parties agreed to meet at a later date and establish a “mechanism to curb incitement and violence,” according to a statement issued at the conclusion of the summit.

Ramadan, an annual trigger for increased Palestinian Authority terror attacks on Israelis, is set to begin later in the week.

“We will participate in the meeting to defend the rights of our Palestinian people to freedom and independence,” Hussein Al-Sheikh, Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)’s Executive Committee, said in an irony-filled statement on Twitter.

“We will also participate to demand an end to this continuous Israeli aggression against us and to stop all measures and policies that violate our blood, land, property and sanctities,” he wrote.

Last month the parties met in the Jordanian resort town of Aqaba, across the Red Sea from Eilat, together with officials from the United States and the Palestinian Authority.

At the previous meeting, Israel was pressured into “confidence building measures” aimed at persuading the Palestinian Authority to take its role seriously and work to stop terror attacks on Israelis from its territory. Israel and the Palestinian Authority were to restore their cooperation on security as well.

But just as it happened the last time around, a Palestinian Authority terrorist attacked an Israeli couple while their vehicle was passing through the flashpoint village of Huwara, near Shechem in Samaria, while the summit was taking place.

Jewish travelers in Samaria are forced to pass through the dangerous terrorist hotbed because there is no bypass road.

On Sunday – as happened on February 26 — the terrorist allegedly walked up to the car in which the couple was sitting and opened fire at point-blank range.

This time, however, the Jewish driver was also armed, and fired back, hitting the terrorist despite his own grievous wounds.

The wounded driver was taken to Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikvah with serious wounds; his wife suffered severe anxiety but reportedly was physically unharmed.

The wounded terrorist escaped on foot, dropping his weapon at the site of the attack, but was captured soon after by an IDF officer from the elite Golani Brigade.