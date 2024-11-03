Photo Credit: Courtesy

On Sunday, November 10, just days after the Presidential election, the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations are hosting an event in Washington, D.C., in partnership with dozens of other national and local organizations. The event will mark one year since the historic March for Israel, and demonstrate the Jewish community’s commitment to unity in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks and the unprecedented spike in antisemitism that followed.

Washington was painted blue and white for a huge rally in support of Israel that was held Tuesday, November 14, in Washington, D.C. Some 290,000 people arrived near the White House, and it was the largest Jewish gathering in US history. President Isaac Herzog delivered a recorded speech from Jerusalem.

Initially, the number of attendees was predicted to be 60,000, but the final turnout was much higher – 290,000 people attended the rally, and 250,000 joined via livestream. The organizers said the March for Israel was “the largest pro-Israel gathering in US history” and “the largest Jewish gathering in US history.”

This time, organizers expect the event will bring together 30,000 Jewish Americans and allies to not just stand with Israel for the hostages but to unite against antisemitism and thank the United States and its military, honor heroes, and strengthen Jewish unity at a time when anti-Israel protests have become the norm across the nation.

Award-winning comedian, actress, and Grammy-winning comedian, actor, and NYTimes Best Selling Author Tiffany Haddish has been announced as emcee of Stand Together this coming Sunday.

In addition to Haddish, Stand Together will feature elected officials and leaders, celebrity supporters, inspirational speakers, stories of hope and heroism, and uplifting music by international sensation Idan Raichel. Confirmed speakers and entertainment thus far include:

Singer John Ondrasik (“Five for Fighting”), who recently released a new single “Song for the Hostages.”

Idan Raichel of The Idan Raichel Project who has played on stage with Alicia Keyes and performed for former President Barack Obama in a private concert.

Olympic wrestler Amit Elor who in August became the youngest American wrestler – man or woman – to win an Olympic gold medal. Elor, who is Jewish, received death threats and lost fans after she wrote posts of hope for those who survived the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY)

Rep. Virgina Foxx (R-NC)

U.S. Representatives Torres and Foxx will be honored for their tireless work in combatting the antisemitism crisis in the United States.

Tickets to the event are free on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you’ve learned about this event through a partner organization or Federation, please contact them directly for a ticket so you can be seated with their delegation. Anyone not connected with a partner organization or Federation, please leave your contact information to register for general admission. More information is available at www.standtogethernovember10.org.

