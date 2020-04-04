Photo Credit: Flash90

See Updated Article: https://www.jewishpress.com/headline/nearly-8000-israelis-sick-from-coronavirus-2624-dead-in-nyc/2020/04/05/

Israel Police will block Jabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak at midnight Sunday, creating a traffic barrier between the Haredi city and its secular neighbor cities Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv and Petah Tikvah, where the number of infected patients and the rate of death are much lower. Bnei Brak was declared a limited access area from Route 4 in the east—leading to Jerusalem, to the Ben Gurion Street junction in Ramat Gan.

Advertisement



Police reported setting up checkpoints all around Bnei Brak and say that no unusual events were recorded over Shabbat.

Security officials and the Jerusalem Municipality have drafted a secret emergency plan to impose closure on five Haredi and Arab neighborhoods in the city. The plan was presented to the mayor last week, and the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Health are discussing it. Officials who are involved in the program told Kan 11 news that the decision will be made in the coming days.

In addition, under discussion are lockdowns of the towns of Beitar Ilit, Elad, Modiin Ilit, and Haredi neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh.

Police are preparing to enforce traffic restrictions ahead of Passover, fearing that many Israelis would try to visit their families despite the health ministry’s guidelines. In the coming days and especially on Passover eve, Wednesday, police officers will be deployed at checkpoints on major roads and at the cities’ entrance and exit roads. Police officials say they intend to “act harshly” against those who violate the guidelines. This could include a fine and a night in jail.

As of Shabbat morning, 161 new cases of the coronavirus were identified in Israel, bringing the over all number of infected Israelis to 7,589. 4 Israelis died over Shabbat, bringing Israel’s number of dead to 44. 166 patients are in moderate condition, 115 critical, out of whom 98 are on respirators.

As of Friday night, there are at least 102,870 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York State, including more than 57,159 in New York City. At least 2,935 people have died in the state, 1,867 in the city.

See update: https://www.jewishpress.com/headline/nearly-8000-israelis-sick-from-coronavirus-2624-dead-in-nyc/2020/04/05/

There are 29,895 cases in New Jersey, with 647 deaths; 4,914 cases in Connecticut, with 131 deaths.

23,075 new cases have been recorded in the United States as of Saturday, with 741 new deaths. So far there are 300,236 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US, and 8,145 deaths. 14,464 have recovered. The death rate in the US is 25 per 1 million.

Spain has seen 5,537 new cases of the coronavirus, with 546 new death and a death rate of 251 per 1 million.

Italy has seen 4,805 new cases of the coronavirus, with 681 new death and a death rate of 254 per 1 million.

Germany has seen 991 new cases of the coronavirus, with 55 new death and a death rate of 16 per 1 million.

There are 1,172,692 coronavirus cases around the world, with 62,823 deaths and 242,100 recoveries.