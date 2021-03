A man armed with a knife was arrested on Friday in Marseille, France, as he attempted to enter a kosher supermarket.

The incident happened near the Yavneh Jewish school. A guard at the nearby school noticed the armed man exiting a car. The guard then followed him and wrestled the man to the ground as he attempted to enter the store.

Police arrested the suspect.

The children in the school were placed into lockdown in their classrooms.

No one was injured in the attack.