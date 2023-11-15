Photo Credit: Olaf Kosinsky / Wikimedia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has offered the best response thus far to a vicious statement by Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accusing Israel of deliberately targeting civilians — women, children, babies — during its military operations to root out from Gaza the Iranian-backed Hamas barbarians who slaughtered, tortured and abducted more than a thousand Israeli and dual citizens during their October 7 invasion of the Jewish State.

"The accusations being made against Israel are absurd." German Chancellor @Bundeskanzler says Israel is acting in accordance with international law in defending itself against Hamas. pic.twitter.com/9iMTxqPmlS — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) November 14, 2023

“Israel is a democracy; this has to be said very clearly,” Scholz said in remarks posted on X late Tuesday (Nov. 14) by the German DW news outlet. “There is no doubt about this. And we will emphasize in every conversation and at every opportunity that this is our view.

“Israel is a country that is committed to human rights and international law and acts accordingly. And that is why the accusations being made against Israel are absurd, and there can be no doubt about this,” Scholz emphasized.

Trudeau made the accusations against Israel during a news conference held earlier in the day on Tuesday.

“Even wars have rules. All innocent life is equal in worth — Israeli and Palestinian” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Israel to stop “this killing of women, of children, of babies” in the Gaza Strip, during a news conference on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/d2vg0Fxb5X — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 15, 2023

“The human tragedy that is unfolding in Gaza is heart wrenching, especially the suffering we see in and around the al-Shifa hospital.” Trudeau said.

“I have been clear that the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians. Even wars have rules,” he said.

“All innocent life is equal in worth, Israeli and Palestinian. I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint.

“The world is watching — on TV, on social media — we’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who’ve lost their parents,” Trudeau warned.

“The world is witnessing this: the killing of women and children, of babies. This has to stop.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an outraged tweet in response to Trudeau’s malevolent post.

“It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust,” Netanyahu pointed out.

“While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way. Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint.

“It is Hamas, not Israel, that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime – targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians.

“The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism,” Netanyahu added.

