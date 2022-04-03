Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

In light of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the truck drivers’ strike in Spain and in order to prevent an egg shortage on Passover, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is increasing the number of sources for the import of eggs to Israel and has approved the importation of egg from Poland.

Poland joins countries that have previously been approved for egg imports – Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain and Italy.

The Ministry of Agriculture predicts that in the coming week, millions of eggs will be imported to meet the holiday demand in Israel.

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development show that Israelis consume an average of 240 eggs each year, and an average of 20 eggs a month. On the other hand, in preparation for Passover, consumption increases by about 10%, to approximately 22 eggs a month.