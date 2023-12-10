Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war against Hamas and the situation in the region. The Prime Minister expressed his dissatisfaction with the positions expressed against Israel by Russian representatives at the UN and in other forums.

The Russian president took a full week and a half before extending condolences to Prime Minister Netanyahu on the October 7 massacre. Surprisingly, during the conversation, Putin refrained from denouncing Hamas.

On the flip side, Ukrainian President Zelensky acted promptly, standing among the first world leaders to convey his condolences and express a willingness to visit Israel.

On Saturday National Security Council spokesman John Kirby mocked Putin’s announcement on Friday that he was planning to run for re-election in 2024. Putin, 71, has held continuous positions as president or prime minister since 1999: as prime minister from 1999 to 2000 and from 2008 to 2012; and as president from 2000 to 2008 and from 2012 to this day.

“Well, that’s going to be one humdinger of a horse race, isn’t it?” Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One, concluding, “That’s all I’ve got to say on that.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday expressed sharp criticism of the dangerous cooperation between Russia and Iran. He emphasized that any country that had been struck with a criminal terrorist assault such as Israel experienced would have reacted with no less force than Israel is using.

Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for the Russian effort to release an Israeli citizen with Russian citizenship and said that Israel would use all means, diplomatic and military alike, to free all of its hostages.

The PM also requested that Russia apply pressure on the Red Cross regarding visits and the delivery of medicines for the hostages.

TASS, Russia’s official news agency, reported on the phone call based on Netanyahu’s office statement but did not provide a counter-statement from the Kremlin.